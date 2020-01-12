Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

Serena Williams secures first title in three years in Auckland

WorldNews Sunday, 12 January 2020 ()
Serena Williams secures first title in three years in AucklandSerena Williams has won her first title since becoming a mother with victory in the ASB Classic Final in Auckland. The 23-time Grand Slam winner beat Jessica Pegula 6-3 6-4 to claim her 73rd WTA title and first in three years. Williams had not previously won a set in the any of the...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: euronews (in English) - Published < > Embed
News video: Northern Ireland parliament sits at Stormont after three years of deadlock

Northern Ireland parliament sits at Stormont after three years of deadlock 01:47

 Northern Ireland's parliament at Stormont sat for the first time in three years on Saturday after Irish nationalists and British unionists agreed a deal.View on euronews

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Daughter of NHS nose job conwoman Carla Bellucci has asked for botox - despite only being 14 [Video]Daughter of NHS nose job conwoman Carla Bellucci has asked for botox - despite only being 14

The daughter of NHS nose job blagger Carla Bellucci has now asked for botox - despite only being 14. Mum-of-three Carla, 38, sparked outrage when she admitted faking depression to get £7,000..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 02:02Published

A ten-year-old girl has become one of the first girl scouts to get every single Beaver and Cub activity badge [Video]A ten-year-old girl has become one of the first girl scouts to get every single Beaver and Cub activity badge

A ten-year-old girl has become one of the first to get every single Beaver and Cub activity badge.Willow Woolhouse completed every activity badge possible when she was in the Beavers, and last week..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 00:43Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Williams donates prize money to Australia fire aid

Serena Williams claims her first title in three years and first since becoming a mother with victory over Jessica Pegula at the Auckland Classic.
BBC News Also reported by •SifyNews24IndependentThe AgeMid-Day

Serena Williams breaks 3-year title drought at ASB Classic

AUCKLAND, New Zealand (AP) — Serena Williams broke a three-year title drought when she beat fellow American Jessica Pegula 6-3, 6-4 on Sunday to win the...
Seattle Times


Tweets about this

KaRonLinaArmy

Kojak RT @BrisbaneTennis: For the first time in her career, @KaPliskova has successfully defended a title. She's the first back-to-back winner he… 1 hour ago

ExaminerSport

Irish Examiner Sport Serena Williams secures first title in three years in Auckland https://t.co/W7W3cWGhKf 2 hours ago

RTEsport

RTÉ Sport Three-year title drought is broken https://t.co/acUHplPYwC #rtesport 2 hours ago

pasport

PA Sport Serena Williams secures first title in three years in Auckland https://t.co/w7h3Gmn49d 3 hours ago

BrisbaneTennis

#BrisbaneTennis For the first time in her career, @KaPliskova has successfully defended a title. She's the first back-to-back winne… https://t.co/QNQ8uErJZp 5 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.