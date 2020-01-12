Pope baptizes 32 babies in Sistine Chapel, marvels at quiet

Sunday, 12 January 2020 ( 9 hours ago )

VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis has baptized 32 babies, including two sets of twins, in the splendor of the Sistine Chapel. Francis marveled that the babies were very quiet, with barely a peep as they waited their turn to be baptized Sunday morning under the Michelangelo-frescoed ceiling. The papal baptisms take place once a


