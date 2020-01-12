Global  

JNU attack ‘state-sponsored’: Congress fact-finding committee

Hindu Sunday, 12 January 2020 ()
The Congress had appointed a four-member fact-finding committee to carry out a detailed inquiry into the violence at JNU.
News video: Home Minister behind official sponsored gundaism in JNU Congress

Home Minister behind official sponsored gundaism in JNU Congress 01:10

 Home Minister behind official sponsored gundaism in JNU Congress

‘JNU violence had tacit support of Home Minister Amit Shah’: Congress [Video]‘JNU violence had tacit support of Home Minister Amit Shah’: Congress

Congress has launched a scathing attack on BJP and Home Minister Amit Shah over the violence in JNU on Sunday evening.

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 04:13Published


JNU VC mastermind behind attack, criminal probe must

*New Delhi:* A fact-finding committee of the Congress on the JNU violence on Sunday alleged that Vice Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar was the "mastermind" behind it...
Mid-Day Also reported by •IndiaTimes

Congress fact-finding team to visit JNU

A Congress fact-finding team is scheduled to visit JNU on Wednesday. The team headed by Sushmita Dev has three former student leaders, who will visit the spot...
IndiaTimes

