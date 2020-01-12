Global  

Police: 3 juveniles, 2 adults wounded in Colorado shooting

Seattle Times Sunday, 12 January 2020 ()
AURORA, Colo. (AP) — Three juveniles and two adults were shot and wounded at an apartment complex in Colorado, police said early Sunday. The five victims — two girls, one boy and two adult men — were hospitalized in serious condition but expected to survive, Aurora police spokesman Officer Matthew Longshore told The Associated Press […]
Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel - Published < > Embed
News video: Aurora police searching for juvenile suspects following shooting near Buckley Air Force Base

Aurora police searching for juvenile suspects following shooting near Buckley Air Force Base 02:05

 Aurora police say officers were involved in a shooting with several juvenile suspects Wednesday morning.

Mother pushing for justice in son's police death [Video]Mother pushing for justice in son's police death

The family of a man shot and killed by Westminster Police officers has filed a lawsuit against the city and the mother of the man spoke to Denver7 about what's next in the case.

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 02:10Published

Officer-Involved Shooting In Aurora Linked To Colorado Springs Carjacking [Video]Officer-Involved Shooting In Aurora Linked To Colorado Springs Carjacking

The carjacking happened Tuesday night and involved 3 juveniles about 15 years old.

Credit: CBS 4 Denver     Duration: 01:09Published


