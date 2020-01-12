Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

'Bigg Boss 13': Did Paras Chhabra mention 'using Mahira Sharma as a bait' in his letter to girlfriend Akanksha Puri?

DNA Sunday, 12 January 2020 ()
As per reports, 'Bigg Boss 13' contestant Paras Chhabra wrote a letter to his girlfriend Akanksha Puri amidst his stint inside the house.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Pinkvilla - Published < > Embed
News video: Bigg Boss 13 Girlfriend Akanksha Puri on Paras Chhabra

Bigg Boss 13 Girlfriend Akanksha Puri on Paras Chhabra 12:30

 Bigg Boss 13 Girlfriend Akanksha Puri on Paras Chhabra

Recent related videos from verified sources

Bigg Boss 13 Highlights: Mahira, Shehnaaz, Shefali and Asim’s family members enter the house [Video]Bigg Boss 13 Highlights: Mahira, Shehnaaz, Shefali and Asim’s family members enter the house

Things got pretty interesting in the Bigg Boss house when Mahira Sharma, Shehnaaz Gill, Shefali Jariwala and Asim Riaz’s family members came inside and gave each contestant a piece of their mind.

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:40Published

Parag Tyagi asks Bigg Boss 13 makers to throw Rashami Desai OUT, wants to PUNCH Paras [Video]Parag Tyagi asks Bigg Boss 13 makers to throw Rashami Desai OUT, wants to PUNCH Paras

Parag Tyagi asks Bigg Boss 13 makers to throw Rashami Desai OUT, wants to PUNCH Paras

Credit: Pinkvilla     Duration: 11:16Published


Recent related news from verified sources

'Bigg Boss 13' written update: Mahira and Shehnaz's families advise them to stay away from Paras Chhabra

Mahira's mother advised her to play her individual game and not to be dependant on Paras. She told Mahira and Shehnaz not to fight between themselves because of...
Zee News Also reported by •Mid-DayBollywood Life

Bigg Boss 13: 'Did not tell him to kiss a girl,' Paras Chhabra's girlfriend, Akanksha Puri, opens up on his flirtatious behaviour with Mahira Sharma

Earlier as well, Akanksha Puri had expressed her disappointment over Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma's kissing shot, which was highlighted in of the Bigg Boss...
Bollywood Life

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.