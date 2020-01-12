Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Djokovic continues run against Nadal, keeps Serbia alive in ATP Cup

The Age Sunday, 12 January 2020 ()
Novak Djokovic has won his ninth consecutive hardcourt clash against Rafael Nadal, keeping Serbia's ATP Cup dream alive.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Djokovic pilots Serbia into ATP final

Djokovic pilots Serbia into ATP finalNovak Djokovic fired Serbia into the final of the ATP Cup in Sydney after defeating Russia's Daniil Medvedev. Djokovic took the opening set before word number...
WorldNews

Sport24.co.za | Djokovic sweeps past Nadal in ATP Cup final

Novak Djokovic swept past long-time rival Rafael Nadal in a battling display at the ATP Cup final to lay down a marker ahead of the Australian Open.
News24

You Might Like


Tweets about this

samphillips06

Sam Phillips RT @smh: Novak Djokovic has won his ninth consecutive hardcourt clash against Rafael Nadal, keeping Serbia's ATP Cup dream alive | @samphil… 11 minutes ago

smh

The Sydney Morning Herald Novak Djokovic has won his ninth consecutive hardcourt clash against Rafael Nadal, keeping Serbia's ATP Cup dream a… https://t.co/lbHzyLjGL7 36 minutes ago

derrick532

🇺🇸🇻🇮🏳️‍🌈DERRICK532🇺🇸🇻🇮🏳️‍🌈 If Nadal continues to play the same way all the time against Djokovic he is going to continue to lose 47 minutes ago

EmbEspNicosia

EmbajadaEspañaChipre RT @GlobalSpain: Spain continues its winning streak in tennis, as the legendary @RafaelNadal has once again led Spain to victory at the ATP… 4 days ago

GlobalSpain

Global Spain Spain continues its winning streak in tennis, as the legendary @RafaelNadal has once again led Spain to victory at… https://t.co/coD3vpP6Rk 5 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.