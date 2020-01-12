Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Opinion: If the Titans can do this to the Ravens, they can do it to anybody left in NFL

USATODAY.com Sunday, 12 January 2020 ()
Saturday's AFC divisional victory was the biggest statement yet by a Titans team that has solidified its status as a legitimate Super Bowl contender.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS Dallas Digital - Published < > Embed
News video: Ravens RB Mark Ingram, TE Mark Andrews Questionable For Saturday's Matchup Against Titans

Ravens RB Mark Ingram, TE Mark Andrews Questionable For Saturday's Matchup Against Titans 00:26

 Ravens running back Mark Ingram was back at practice Thursday, after being out since he was injured December 22. Katie Johnston reports.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Keys to tonight's Ravens-Titans matchup [Video]Keys to tonight's Ravens-Titans matchup

Keys to tonight's Ravens-Titans matchup

Credit: ABC 2 News WMAR     Duration: 02:26Published

Titans-Ravens Preview: Which Defense Can Stop The Other's Rushing Attack? [Video]Titans-Ravens Preview: Which Defense Can Stop The Other's Rushing Attack?

SportsLine senior NFL analyst Larry Hartstein breaks down the AFC Divisional Round matchup between the Tennessee Titans and Baltimore Ravens. He discusses the punishing ground games for each team and..

Credit: WJZ Baltimore     Duration: 02:35Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Opinion: Derrick Henry, not Lamar Jackson, looks like MVP, and it might be time to rethink process

The NFL MVP is a regular-season award ... but should it be? Saturday's game between the Titans and Ravens will only reignite the debate.
USATODAY.com

Titans vs. Ravens live blog: Real-time updates from the NFL divisional round playoff game

Live updates, tweets, photos, analysis and more from the NFL playoff game between the Tennessee Titans and Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore,...
Denver Post Also reported by •Japan Today

Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.