Those who raised anti-national slogans in JNU belong in jails: Amit Shah

DNA Sunday, 12 January 2020 ()
Amit Shah's remarks were an apparent reference to February 9, 2016 incident in JNU where anti-India slogans were allegedly raised at an event to commemorate the hanging of Parliament-attack mastermind Afzal Guru.
JNU violence: Uneasy calm in JNU and widespread protests, Amit Shah speaks to LG

Union home minister Amit Shah on Monday discussed the situation in Jawaharlal Nehru University with Delhi lieutenant governor and the HRD ministry called an...
IndiaTimes

