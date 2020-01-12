Global  

Prince William: Harry and I are now separate entities

WorldNews Sunday, 12 January 2020 ()
Prince William: Harry and I are now separate entitiesThe Duke of Cambridge has expressed his sadness over tensions with his brother before Monday’s crisis summit at Sandringham called by the Queen to decide the future of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. The brothers are now “separate entities” but Prince William hopes matters can be resolved so the royal family can once more play as “a team”, according to reports. William told a friend: “I’ve put my arm around my brother all our lives and I can’t do that any more; we’re separate entities,” the Sunday Times reported. William...
