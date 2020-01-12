Canadian province retracts warning of nuclear power incident Sunday, 12 January 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

TORONTO (AP) — The Canadian province of Ontario sent an alert Sunday reporting an unspecified “incident” at a nuclear plant — only to later report the message was sent in error. The initial message said the incident had occurred at the Pickering Nuclear Generating Station, though it added there had been no abnormal release of […] 👓 View full article

