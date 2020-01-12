Global  

Will Tsai Ing-wen’s landslide victory force Beijing to rethink its approach to Taiwan?

Deutsche Welle Sunday, 12 January 2020 ()
Beijing has said it will not change course on Taiwan after Tsai's election victory. However, experts think her big win is more than "a slap in the face" for Beijing — it also reflects the failure of policy.
News video: Taiwan president wins by landslide in stinging rebuke to China

Taiwan president wins by landslide in stinging rebuke to China 02:00

 Taiwan re-elected President Tsai Ing-wen by a landslide on Saturday (January 11), a stern rebuke to China which has tried both military threats and economic inducements to get the island to accept its rule, and potentially ushering in further tension with Beijing. Emer McCarthy reports.

HK protesters in Taiwan fear election results [Video]HK protesters in Taiwan fear election results

A small but growing number of Hong Kong protesters who fled to Taiwan for safety over the past few months fear an opposition victory in the island's election this week will put them in peril and force..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:54Published


Taiwan president wins landslide victory in stark rebuke to China

Taiwanese re-elected President Tsai Ing-wen by a landslide on Saturday, a stern rebuke to China which has tried both military threats and economic inducements to...
Reuters

Taiwan's president wins second term with landslide victory

Tsai Ing-wen was re-elected as Taiwan's president by a landslide on Saturday in a victory that signalled strong support for her tough stance against China among...
The Age

