Harry and Meghan: Palace anger, 'betrayal' and no precedent for what happens next

CBC.ca Sunday, 12 January 2020 ()
Few royal happenings in recent years have rivalled Prince Harry and Meghan's announcement that they intend to step back as senior members of the Royal Family. It has also set off rampant speculation about what may happen next for the sixth in line to the throne and his wife.
News video: Harry and Meghan quit roles, shocking royals

Harry and Meghan quit roles, shocking royals 02:20

 Britain's Prince Harry and his wife Meghan say they'll quit their official roles, causing hurt and disappointment to the royal family, sources say. Lucy Fielder reports.

Buckingham Palace Calls Harry and Meghan's Departure 'Complicated' [Video]Buckingham Palace Calls Harry and Meghan's Departure 'Complicated'

Buckingham Palace Calls Harry and Meghan's Departure 'Complicated'. On Jan. 8, Buckingham Palace responded to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s surprise announcement that they were..

Madame Tussauds Removes Harry and Meghan From Royal Family Display [Video]Madame Tussauds Removes Harry and Meghan From Royal Family Display

Madame Tussauds Removes Harry and Meghan From Royal Family Display. The London location of the famous wax museum announced the change Thursday. As two of our most popular and well-loved figures..

Questions, questions: What’s next for Prince Harry & Meghan?

LONDON (AP) — The announcement by Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, that they will step back from royal duties and seek a new “progressive”...
Queen Elizabeth to gather with royal family to find a solution to "Megxit"

Queen Elizabeth is stepping into the royal family feud and putting her foot down. Palace sources say the queen and Princes Charles, William and Harry will gather...
