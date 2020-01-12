

Recent related news from verified sources Djokovic beats Nadal, forcing doubles decider for ATP Cup SYDNEY (AP) — Novak Djokovic extended his supremacy on hardcourts against Rafael Nadal to level the inaugural ATP Cup final and then prepared to go back out...

Seattle Times 4 hours ago



Djokovic beats Nadal, forcing doubles decider for ATP Cup Djokovic beats Nadal, forcing doubles decider for ATP Cup

FOX Sports 4 hours ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this Ticketmaster bot Djokovic beats Nadal & inspires Serbia to ATP Cup win https://t.co/MDBNIbDIqR 20 minutes ago swissbusiness Djokovic beats Nadal & inspires Serbia to ATP Cup win https://t.co/7ZkhgJiami https://t.co/D6CAcekNJD 25 minutes ago