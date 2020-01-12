Global  

Djokovic beats Nadal & inspires Serbia to ATP Cup win

BBC News Sunday, 12 January 2020 ()
Novak Djokovic inspires Serbia to the inaugural ATP Cup as his singles win over Rafael Nadal helps his country beat Spain 2-1 in Sydney.
Djokovic beats Nadal, forcing doubles decider for ATP Cup

SYDNEY (AP) — Novak Djokovic extended his supremacy on hardcourts against Rafael Nadal to level the inaugural ATP Cup final and then prepared to go back out...
Seattle Times

