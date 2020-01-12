Etchant Man RT @hedstrombacon: Nothing like a Nuclear power plant incident warning to get you going in the morning 🙄 https://t.co/DRvSiTcCE7 12 seconds ago

Jim Nunya RT @TheCanadianMike: Just got a blast mobile warning of an incident at Pickering Nuclear power facility outside Toronto 4 minutes ago

Fae (Sprites for Kamala Harris) RT @ABC: People throughout the Canadian province of Ontario awoke Sunday to an alarming alert of an “incident” at a nuclear plant just east… 14 minutes ago

Susie Bush RT @DailyMail: Nuclear warning alert issued in Ontario over 'incident' at power station that caused 'terror' across the province was 'sent… 14 minutes ago

Audrey Kramer RT @13WHAM: Canadian province retracts warning of nuclear power incident https://t.co/VM96XnvwV6 17 minutes ago

13WHAM Canadian province retracts warning of nuclear power incident https://t.co/VM96XnvwV6 20 minutes ago

Linda Regey Warning of nuclear power incident in Canada was 'sent in error' https://t.co/GU67b7FMvf via @nbcnews 22 minutes ago