Pelosi: Americans want ‘fair trial’ on Trump impeachment

Seattle Times Sunday, 12 January 2020 ()
WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Sunday that senators will “pay a price” if they block new witnesses from testifying in the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump. She said Americans expect a fair trial. Pelosi, D-Calif., said the House plans to vote this week to transmit the articles of impeachment to the […]
News video: Pelosi will send impeachment articles 'when I'm ready'

 U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Thursday said she would transmit the articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump when she is ready, adding that House Democrats still need to see the Senate's planned rules for the impeachment trial. Jonah Green reports.

