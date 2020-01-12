Global  

Protests in Iran amid fallout from Ukrainian plane disaster

The Age Sunday, 12 January 2020 ()
Protests erupted across Iran for a second day on Sunday, piling pressure on the leadership following the Ukrainian plane disaster.
News video: Breaking: Iran denies missiles caused Ukrainian plane crash

Breaking: Iran denies missiles caused Ukrainian plane crash 26:36

 Iran's Civil Aviation Organisation head has denied accusations that one of its missiles mistakenly brought down a Ukrainian plane near Tehran's airport on Wednesday.

Questions remain unanswered on Iran's downing of Ukrainian plane, says Trudeau

Ottawa [Canada], Jan 12 (ANI): Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Saturday (local time) said that many questions remain unanswered about the downing of...
Sify

Kazakh President Calls Iran's Confession of Ukrainian Plane's Downing Important Decision


RIA Nov.


