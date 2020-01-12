Global  

Kimia Alizadeh: Iran's only female Olympic medallist defects

BBC News Sunday, 12 January 2020 ()
Kimia Alizadeh, a taekwondo bronze medallist, says authorities used her success as a propaganda tool.
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Iran's only female Olympic medallist defects

Iran's only female Olympic medallist defects 01:06

 Kimia Alizadeh, a bronze medallist at the 2016 Rio Olympics, wrote on social media that she had left Iran after growing tired of being used as a propaganda tool. David Doyle reports.

