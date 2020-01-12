Global  

Alabama county to preserve jail remnant where MLK was held

Seattle Times Sunday, 12 January 2020 ()
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama county is preserving what’s left of the lockup where officials say Martin Luther King Jr. served his final time behind bars just months before his assassination. Jefferson County commissioners unanimously approved a resolution Thursday to memorialize and preserve an area on the seventh floor of the county courthouse that […]
Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5 - Published < > Embed
News video: County shows off jail progress, admits more to fix

County shows off jail progress, admits more to fix 02:24

 Cuyahoga County administrators opened the doors to the troubled county jail Thursday showing off improvements to the same facility where a year ago inspectors called conditions "inhumane."

