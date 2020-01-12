Global  

False alert about Pickering nuclear plant caused widespread alarm, but some residents 'not worried'

CBC.ca Sunday, 12 January 2020 ()
People across Ontario were jolted awake Sunday morning by an alert from the province about a nuclear power-plant incident at the Pickering Nuclear Generation Station.
