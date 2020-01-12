Global  

Bournemouth 0-3 Watford: Hornets win to move out of relegation zone

BBC News Sunday, 12 January 2020 ()
Watford climb above Bournemouth and out of the bottom three for the first time this season with a convincing victory over the Cherries.
Recent related videos from verified sources

Pearson: We must maintain these standards [Video]Pearson: We must maintain these standards

Watford manager Nigel Pearson says that his side must keep up their good form and not drop off after moving out of the relegation zone after beating Bournemouth 3-0 in the Premier League.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 04:54Published

Deeney, Doucoure: We've went back to basics [Video]Deeney, Doucoure: We've went back to basics

Watford goalscorers Abdoulaye Doucoure and Troy Deeney say that their side must not be complacent after climbing out of the relegation zone after their 3-0 win over Bournemouth in the Premier League.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 01:57Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Bournemouth v Watford: Follow all the action LIVE on TEAMtalk

Bournemouth host Watford as the relegation zone rivals look to move towards safety. Follow it live here... The post Bournemouth v Watford: Follow all the...
Team Talk

Bournemouth vs Watford result: Hornets climb out of bottom three as Cherries plunge into trouble

Bournemouth 0-3 Watford: Nigel Pearson's rivival of the Hornets continued with a crucial away victory to leapfrog Bournemouth in the table
Independent


