Patriots WR Julian Edelman arrested for alleged vandalism in Beverly Hills

USATODAY.com Sunday, 12 January 2020 ()
Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman was detained and released Saturday night in Beverly Hills after damaging a car by jumping on the hood.
Recent related videos from verified sources

Julian Edelman On Patriots-Bills: 'This Is A Big-Time Game' [Video]Julian Edelman On Patriots-Bills: 'This Is A Big-Time Game'

New England receiver Julian Edelman is expecting a playoff feel to Saturday's Patriots-Bills clash at Gillette Stadium, and spoke about the team's urgency as they look to clinch their division and inch..

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 00:41Published


Recent related news from verified sources

