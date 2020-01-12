Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

National Youth Day celebrated

Hindu Sunday, 12 January 2020 ()
The National Youth Day was celebrated at Ramakrishna Math marking the 158th birthday of Swami Vivekananda. The celebrations began with the garlanding
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Friday Is 'National Save The Eagles Day' [Video]Friday Is 'National Save The Eagles Day'

Barr Lake celebrated with some pictures of bald eagles that call the lake home.

Credit: CBS 4 Denver     Duration: 00:21Published

Mayor Jim Kenney Reminds Philadelphians About Importance Of Volunteering Ahead Of National King Day Of Service [Video]Mayor Jim Kenney Reminds Philadelphians About Importance Of Volunteering Ahead Of National King Day Of Service

The National King Day of Service started 25 years ago in Philly.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 00:35Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Church in India won't host next Asian Youth Day

New Delhi, India, Jan 6, 2020 / 12:01 pm (CNA).- Church officials in India have said the nations will not host the 2021 Asian Youth Day as planned, ucanews...
CNA

Yogi Adityanath, Kiren Rijiju to inaugurate the National Youth Festival 2020

New Delhi [India], Jan 10 (ANI): Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath and Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju will inaugurate the...
Sify

You Might Like


Tweets about this

SPTyagi20

S P Tyagi RT @ABVPDelhi: Today ABVP North campus celebrated #Swami_Vivekananda 157th Birth anniversary and National Youth Day at Arts faculty Delhi U… 16 minutes ago

godsowntalk

GANESH VASUDEVAN NAIR RT @RuLoans: National youth day is also celebrated as whose birth anniversary? #RuLoans #WeHelpYouBorrowRight #NationalYouthDay #SwamiVivek… 36 minutes ago

Qdot17edu

Qdot17 National Youth Day is celebrated annually on 12 January on the birthday of Swami Vivekananda. #SwamiVivekananda… https://t.co/IcBdmELzi7 1 hour ago

mahak26091996

Mahi Rathore RT @Rapesfreeindia: National Youth Day is celebrated to commemorate the birthday of Swami Vivekananda. What is youth? The one with alot o… 1 hour ago

MahekGuriya

mahek khanderia RT @Mrinalkchoudhar: on the occasion of National Youth Day Rise up celebrated road safety week with the members of Rotary Club of St Xavier… 1 hour ago

AbhishekVermaG

𝔸𝕓𝕙𝕚𝕤𝕙𝕖𝕜 𝕍𝕖𝕣 𝕞𝕒 Tributes to Swami #Vivekananda ji on his 158th birthday, which is to be celebrated as the National #YouthDay. The… https://t.co/1QXWSRC97X 1 hour ago

PandaAvilash

Avilash Panda RT @abvpodisha: Swami Vivekananda Jayanti celebrated on the eve of national youth day in Dhenkanal autonomous college unit. #NationalYout… 1 hour ago

SharikINC

Sharik Bakar RT @ShashiTharoor: #SwamiVivekanandaJayanti is also celebrated as National Youth Day. He inspired youth to awaken, to rise against injustic… 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.