Novak Djokovic leads Serbia to ATP Cup glory over Spain

WorldNews Sunday, 12 January 2020 ()
Novak Djokovic leads Serbia to ATP Cup glory over SpainNovak Djokovic inspired Serbia to victory in the inaugural ATP Cup team event in Sydney after defeating his long-term Spanish rival Rafael Nadal in singles on Sunday before playing a pivotal role in the deciding doubles match. With the final locked at 1-1, Djokovic partnered veteran Victor Troicki to beat Spain’s Pablo Carreno Busta and Feliciano Lopez 6-3 6-4, triggering celebrations that would not be out of place at a Belgrade football match. The 16-times Grand Slam champion proved to be a calming influence throughout, especially after the Serbian pair fell behind early in the match. He used his powerful serve and fleet-footed returns to haul his country back into the first set and...
