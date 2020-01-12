Novak Djokovic leads Serbia to ATP Cup glory over Spain

Sunday, 12 January 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

inspired Novak Djokovic inspired Serbia to victory in the inaugural ATP Cup team event in Sydney after defeating his long-term Spanish rival Rafael Nadal in singles on Sunday before playing a pivotal role in the deciding doubles match. With the final locked at 1-1, Djokovic partnered veteran Victor Troicki to beat Spain's Pablo Carreno Busta and Feliciano Lopez 6-3 6-4, triggering celebrations that would not be out of place at a Belgrade football match. The 16-times Grand Slam champion proved to be a calming influence throughout, especially after the Serbian pair fell behind early in the match. He used his powerful serve and fleet-footed returns to haul his country back into the first set and...


