Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

FIU’s Borregales helped beat Miami, now joins Hurricanes

Seattle Times Sunday, 12 January 2020 ()
CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Jose Borregales finally was wanted by the Miami Hurricanes. Beating them was all it took. The former FIU kicker — who played a huge role in the Panthers’ stunning upset win over the Hurricanes in November — announced in a tweet Sunday that he’s enrolling at Miami as a graduate […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Hurricanes Fire Offensive Coordinator Dan Enos [Video]Hurricanes Fire Offensive Coordinator Dan Enos

The Miami Hurricanes have fired offensive coordinator Dan Enos after only one season with the football team.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 01:03Published

Independence Bowl Preview: Can Miami Avoid Ending The Season On A 3-Game Losing Streak? [Video]Independence Bowl Preview: Can Miami Avoid Ending The Season On A 3-Game Losing Streak?

CBS Miami sports anchor Mike Cugno breaks down the Walk On's Independence Bowl matchup between the Miami Hurricanes and Louisiana Tech Bulldogs. He explains why he believes the Bulldogs may have the..

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:10Published


Tweets about this

BobbyMartell

Robert P. Martell RT @College_FB: FIU kicker who helped beat Miami joins Canes https://t.co/DjA60fG7ti (via @ESPN) https://t.co/4bhvmGc8bE 5 days ago

pbpsports

PB Post Sports Jose Borregales helped FIU beat Miami, now joins Hurricanes https://t.co/gBZilINKnS 6 days ago

pbpost

The Palm Beach Post Jose Borregales helped FIU beat Miami, now joins Hurricanes https://t.co/ECCEj63h2s 6 days ago

JaceyWPLG

Jacey Birch FIU’s Jose Borregales helped beat Miami, now joins Hurricanes https://t.co/6OaAy6h3z2 6 days ago

TimP103

Tim Former FIU kicker Jose Borregales -- who played a huge role in the Panthers' stunning upset win over the Hurricanes… https://t.co/qQ15WbsoGy 6 days ago

vcmd38

vivi RT @ByTimReynolds: (Reposting for the evening crowd): AP talks to former FIU kicker Jose Borregales -- who helped beat Miami and now joins… 6 days ago

ByTimReynolds

Tim Reynolds (Reposting for the evening crowd): AP talks to former FIU kicker Jose Borregales -- who helped beat Miami and now j… https://t.co/IWfzzc4kz6 6 days ago

USANewsChannels

USA NewsChannels FIUs Borregales helped beat Miami now joins Hurricanes https://t.co/MdZcvvmEdl https://t.co/MsToVxFAm5 6 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.