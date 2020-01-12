Global  

Motorbike racer Paulo Gonçalves dies during Dakar Rally

Seattle Times Sunday, 12 January 2020 ()
WADI AL-DAWASIR, Saudi Arabia (AP) — Portuguese motorbike rider Paulo Gonçalves died on the Dakar Rally after crashing in the Saudi Arabia desert on Sunday. He was 40. Gonçalves fell and suffered cardiac arrest about halfway through the 546-kilometer (339-mile) seventh stage, south of the Saudi capital Riyadh. Australian rider Toby Price then Argentina’s Kevin […]
