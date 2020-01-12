False nuclear 'incident' alert sent out to citizens in Ontario in Canada

Sunday, 12 January 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

People throughout the Canadian province of People throughout the Canadian province of Ontario awoke today to an alarming alert of an “incident” at a nuclear plant just east of Toronto - only to later be told the message was a mistake. Emergency alert issued by the Canadian province of Ontario Source: Associated Press The initial early morning emergency message popped up on the screens of cellphones throughout the nation's most populous province, saying an unspecified incident had occurred at the Pickering Nuclear Generating Station. It added there had been no abnormal release of radioactivity and... 👓 View full article

