False nuclear 'incident' alert sent out to citizens in Ontario in Canada

WorldNews Sunday, 12 January 2020 ()
False nuclear 'incident' alert sent out to citizens in Ontario in CanadaPeople throughout the Canadian province of Ontario awoke today to an alarming alert of an “incident” at a nuclear plant just east of Toronto - only to later be told the message was a mistake. Emergency alert issued by the Canadian province of Ontario Source: Associated Press The initial early morning emergency message popped up on the screens of cellphones throughout the nation's most populous province, saying an unspecified incident had occurred at the Pickering Nuclear Generating Station. It added there had been no abnormal release of radioactivity and...
Canada province says sorry after training mistake sparks false nuclear alert

The Canadian province of Ontario on Sunday apologized for wrongly raising the alarm about an incident at a massive nuclear power station near Toronto and blamed...
Reuters

Mass alert about Pickering Nuclear Generating Station sent in error: OPG

The Ontario government erroneously sent out a mass alert telling of an “incident” at Pickering Nuclear Generating Station, the local fire chief says, sending...
CP24

