Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Texans vs. Chiefs: Live Updates of the A.F.C. Divisional Round

NYTimes.com Sunday, 12 January 2020 ()
Patrick Mahomes and Kansas City host Deshaun Watson and Houston, with a trip to face the Titans in the A.F.C. championship game on the line.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: 41 Action News - Published < > Embed
News video: Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu talks Texans, 'Honey Badger' nickname

Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu talks Texans, 'Honey Badger' nickname 01:33

 Tyrann Mathieu was the biggest free agent signing of the Chiefs' offseason rebuild on defense. He also sat down with 41 Action News Sports Anchor Hayley Lewis for an exclusive interview ahead of the AFC Divisional Round versus the Houston Texans.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Kansas City welcomes Canadian fans ahead of Chiefs playoff game [Video]Kansas City welcomes Canadian fans ahead of Chiefs playoff game

Crews were out in full force working Friday and Saturday to prepare the stadium for the AFC Divisional Round of the playoffs.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:28Published

Chiefs safety Jordan Lucas has special connection with Texans coach Bill O'Brien [Video]Chiefs safety Jordan Lucas has special connection with Texans coach Bill O'Brien

Jordan Lucas has allegiances to both head coaches on the sidelines Sunday for the AFC Divisional Round at Arrowhead Stadium. He plays for Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid and played for Houston..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:11Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Texans vs Chiefs live stream: how to watch NFL Divisional Round playoffs football from anywhere


TechRadar Also reported by •CBS Sports

Chiefs prepped for Texans in pseudo-rematch of Week 6

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs will welcome the Texans to Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday for the divisional round of the playoffs, a rematch in...
Seattle Times Also reported by •FOX Sports

You Might Like


Tweets about this

BillEsteem

🙂Bill 🙃Esteem 😗 RT @nytimes: The Houston Texans had a stunning start against the Kansas City Chiefs. Follow along for live updates. https://t.co/TeT8Eun14g 23 seconds ago

num1broncofan18

AJ Truitt RT @MileHighReport: The road to the Super Bowl has been cleared for the #Chiefs. They just need to get past the #Texans first, then the #Ti… 5 minutes ago

missouri_pride

Chris Shepard RT @mattderrick: The Chiefs trail the Texans 24-0 with 10:54 remaining in the second quarter. The Chiefs' largest comeback victory in franc… 7 minutes ago

TodayHeadline42

#todayheadline Chiefs vs. Texans live updates, TV, channel for AFC divisional round https://t.co/FAMvgqArdZ 13 minutes ago

mattderrick

Matt Derrick The Chiefs trail the Texans 24-0 with 10:54 remaining in the second quarter. The Chiefs' largest comeback victory i… https://t.co/Mianw5GPkH 13 minutes ago

ranzant

Randy Taf Chiefs vs. Texans divisional playoff: Live tweets and scoring updates | Chiefs Wire via @thechiefswire https://t.co/plRntaWfAR 16 minutes ago

StreamingNcaa

NCAA Live Streaming RT @StreamingNcaa: Texans vs. Chiefs: Live Updates of the A.F.C. Divisional Round NFL Game Online - The New York Times @watchbestwebsit #H… 18 minutes ago

StreamingNcaa

NCAA Live Streaming Texans vs. Chiefs: Live Updates of the A.F.C. Divisional Round NFL Game Online - The New York Times @watchbestwebsit #HOUvsKC 19 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.