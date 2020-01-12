Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

The right response to Australia’s bushfires

WorldNews Sunday, 12 January 2020 ()
The right response to Australia’s bushfiresAs an Australian, I have been overwhelmed by the generous response to the ongoing bushfire crisis. People are donating time and money to support firefighters, emergency personnel and the victims. Let me say a huge thank you and well done. However, I am uneasy about the surge in overseas celebrities donating enormous...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Australian Prime Minister Morrison Blames 'Breakdown In Communications' [Video]Australian Prime Minister Morrison Blames 'Breakdown In Communications'

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison faced backlash over his response to the country’s unprecedented bushfires. According to Reuters, the bushfires have killed 24 people, destroyed the..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:32Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Australia bushfires: Scott Morrison admits regret over his response to fires and promises inquiry


Telegraph.co.uk Also reported by •Reuters

Leonardo DiCaprio Provides Australian Bushfire Relief Efforts With $3 Million Donation

Aiming to contribute to the 'international response to the catastrophic bushfires,' the 'Inception' star creates the Australia Wildfire Fund as part of his...
AceShowbiz


Tweets about this

hjrhusna

Hajar Husna🇲🇾 RT @guardian: The right response to Australia’s bushfires | Letters https://t.co/OZcBi86O6V 12 minutes ago

worldnewsdotcom

World News Network The right response to Australia’s bushfires #AustraliaBushfires #Environment #Firefighters #MoneyDonating… https://t.co/kJg17DAmPr 27 minutes ago

MinhKular

🍌Noisy Australian Comrade 🍍 RT @GuardianAus: The right response to Australia’s bushfires | Letters https://t.co/CDFd4vuSWd 34 minutes ago

ganeshita

Edgardo Oviedo The right response to Australia’s bushfires | Letters https://t.co/jrXCCwMV9e 35 minutes ago

GuardianAus

Guardian Australia The right response to Australia’s bushfires | Letters https://t.co/CDFd4vuSWd 37 minutes ago

grauniad_news

Grauniad Newspepar Teh right response to Austlaria’s bushfires | Letters https://t.co/IfwVT3mhHu 38 minutes ago

guardian

The Guardian The right response to Australia’s bushfires | Letters https://t.co/OZcBi86O6V 38 minutes ago

anisionogueira

#EUSOULULA The right response to Australia’s bushfires | Letters https://t.co/tM6A02EKCz 47 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.