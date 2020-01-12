Global  

Philippines volcano disrupts flights and forces evacuations

SBS Sunday, 12 January 2020 ()
A volcano has spewed ash on Sunday, prompting residents to leave some villages in the Philippines.
Flights suspended, evacuations as Philippines volcano spews ash

Thousands of people have been evacuated and flights suspended after the Taal Volcano south of Manila generated a giant ash plume.
Sydney Morning Herald

Active volcano in Philippines could erupt soon after spewing ash 15 km into the sky

Active volcano in Philippines could erupt soon after spewing ash 15 km into the skyA volcano near the Philippines capital spewed ash up to 15 km into the sky on Sunday, prompting the evacuation of thousands of people, the cancellation of...
WorldNews

