Philippines volcano disrupts flights and forces evacuations

A volcano has spewed ash on Sunday, prompting residents to leave some villages in the Philippines.



Recent related news from verified sources Flights suspended, evacuations as Philippines volcano spews ash Thousands of people have been evacuated and flights suspended after the Taal Volcano south of Manila generated a giant ash plume.

Sydney Morning Herald 7 hours ago



Active volcano in Philippines could erupt soon after spewing ash 15 km into the sky A volcano near the Philippines capital spewed ash up to 15 km into the sky on Sunday, prompting the evacuation of thousands of people, the cancellation of...

WorldNews 1 hour ago



