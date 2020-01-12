Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Diego, the Tortoise Whose High Sex Drive Helped Save His Species, Retires

NYTimes.com Sunday, 12 January 2020 ()
With the future secured, he’s finally going home. Good job, Diego.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

kakabouie

Kakabouie RT @Michell82968785: Diego, the Tortoise Whose High Sex Drive Helped Save His Species, Retires - The New York Times https://t.co/Cft7quZFID 4 minutes ago

hivwave

The Hivwave Diego, the Tortoise Whose High Sex Drive Helped Save His Species, Retires https://t.co/72ZXJXoYho 4 minutes ago

BreakingNews219

Breaking News Diego, the Tortoise Whose High Sex Drive Helped Save His Species, Retires https://t.co/ymz5w0YBqo https://t.co/A5FMzDH9Qg 6 minutes ago

graballnew

GraballNews Diego, the Tortoise Whose High Sex Drive Helped Save His Species, Retires https://t.co/8gBSil2Rhd https://t.co/nnyue58r58 11 minutes ago

UEMFes

UEMF Euromed Fès Diego, the Tortoise Whose High Sex Drive Helped Save His Species, Retires https://t.co/hMz90ZcEPA https://t.co/Ees8LVcGJX 15 minutes ago

Michell82968785

Michelle Diego, the Tortoise Whose High Sex Drive Helped Save His Species, Retires - The New York Times https://t.co/Cft7quZFID 16 minutes ago

DashDeCosta

Leon Dash Diego, the Tortoise Whose High Sex Drive Helped Save His Species, Retires https://t.co/W5MRo3M6ct 20 minutes ago

lundmarija

Marija Lund Diego, the Tortoise Whose High Sex Drive Helped Save His Species, Retires https://t.co/VokKbW8HUO https://t.co/vORsC0iImO 20 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.