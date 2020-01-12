Global  

China reports death in Wuhan outbreak

Sunday, 12 January 2020
China reports death in Wuhan outbreakA 61-year-old man has become the first person to die in China from a respiratory illness believed to be caused by a new virus from the same family as SARS, which claimed hundreds of lives more than a decade ago, authorities said. Forty-one people showing pneumonia-like symptoms have so far been diagnosed with the new virus in Wuhan, China, with one of the victims dying on Thursday, the Wuhan Municipal Health Commission said on its Web site on Saturday. Seven others remained in serious condition, two were discharged from treatment...
News video: China identifies new coronavirus strain for Wuhan outbreak

China identifies new coronavirus strain for Wuhan outbreak 00:59

 Scientists have identified a new virus as a possible cause for the mysterious pneumonia outbreak in China's Wuhan.

