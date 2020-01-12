China reports death in Wuhan outbreak

Sunday, 12 January 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

A 61-year-old man has become the first person to die in China from a respiratory illness believed to be caused by a new virus from the same family as SARS, which claimed hundreds of lives more than a decade ago, authorities said. Forty-one people showing pneumonia-like symptoms have so far been diagnosed with the new virus in Wuhan, China, with one of the victims dying on Thursday, the Wuhan Municipal Health Commission said on its Web site on Saturday. Seven others remained in serious condition, two were discharged from treatment...


