Roger Federer responds to Greta Thunberg climate criticism

SBS Sunday, 12 January 2020 ()
Swiss tennis great Roger Federer says he appreciates activist Greta Thunberg's reminder of his responsibilities in responding to climate change.
Roger Federer responds as Greta Thunberg joins mounting criticism of relationship with Credit Suisse

Federer is sponsored by the bank, which has close ties to the fossil fuels industry
Independent

#RogerWakeUpNow: Federer 'grateful to young climate activist' Greta Thunberg's criticism over climate crisis

After being criticised for taking no stand on the climate crisis, tennis star Roger Federer on Sunday issued a response.
DNA


