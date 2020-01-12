DOD chief Esper says he ‘didn’t see’ evidence of an Iranian plot to attack four embassies
Sunday, 12 January 2020 () Top Trump administration officials struggled Sunday morning to defend an airstrike that killed a senior Iranian general, acknowledging that they could not confirm President Donald Trump’s assertion Friday that Iranians planned to attack four embassies. On CBS’s “Face the Nation,” Defense Secretary Mark Esper said he “didn’t see” evidence of an Iranian plan to attack four U.S. embassies. But he said he “share(s) the president’s view that probably — my expectation was they were going to go after our embassies. The embassies are the most prominent display of American presence in a country.” On Friday, Trump said that senior Iranian general Qasem Soleimani, who was killed by a U.S. drone strike,...
