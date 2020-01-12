Global  

Kimia Alizadeh: Iran's top female athlete defects

Deutsche Welle Sunday, 12 January 2020 ()
Iran's only female Olympic medallist, Kimia Alizadeh, has said she has left the country permanently following accusations of mistreatment and sexism against officials. The 21-year-old is reportedly in the Netherlands.
 Kimia Alizadeh, a bronze medallist at the 2016 Rio Olympics, wrote on social media that she had left Iran after growing tired of being used as a propaganda tool. David Doyle reports.

Taekwondo champion Kimia Alizadeh says Iranian authorities used her success as a propaganda tool.
BBC News

Iran’s only female Olympic medalist reportedly defects

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran’s only female Olympic medalist said she defected from the Islamic Republic in a blistering online letter that...
Seattle Times

