Sunday, 12 January 2020 ( 5 days ago )

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Washington Wizards waived guard C.J. Miles and signed two-way player Anzejs Pasecniks to a multiyear contract before Sunday's game against the Utah Jazz. The Wizards's leading scorer, Bradley Beal, also returned after missing five games with soreness in his lower right leg. The Jazz's leading scorer, Donovan Mitchell, was out with […]