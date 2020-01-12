Madrid beats Atlético in shootout, wins Spanish Super Cup
Sunday, 12 January 2020 () JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — Real Madrid has beaten Atlético Madrid in a penalty shootout to win the new-look Spanish Super Cup in Saudi Arabia. Madrid won Sunday’s shootout 4-1 after the final ended 0-0 after extra time. Dani Carvajal, Rodrygo, Luka Modric and Sergio Ramos all converted their spot kicks for Madrid. Atlético’s Saul […]
