Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Madrid beats Atlético in shootout, wins Spanish Super Cup

Seattle Times Sunday, 12 January 2020 ()
JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — Real Madrid has beaten Atlético Madrid in a penalty shootout to win the new-look Spanish Super Cup in Saudi Arabia. Madrid won Sunday’s shootout 4-1 after the final ended 0-0 after extra time. Dani Carvajal, Rodrygo, Luka Modric and Sergio Ramos all converted their spot kicks for Madrid. Atlético’s Saul […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters - Sports - Published < > Embed
News video: Atletico leave it late to stun Barcelona 3-2 in thriller

Atletico leave it late to stun Barcelona 3-2 in thriller 02:56

 Atletico Madrid claim thrilling 3-2 comeback win over Barcelona in Spanish Super Cup

Recent related videos from verified sources

Zidane, Real claim Spanish Super Cup with penalties victory over rival Atletico [Video]Zidane, Real claim Spanish Super Cup with penalties victory over rival Atletico

Real Madrid outduel rivals Atletico Madrid 4-1 in a penalty shootout to win the first edition of the revamped Spanish Super Cup in Saudi Arabia

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 01:45Published

Ramos happy with new Super Cup format, ready to fight Atletico in final [Video]Ramos happy with new Super Cup format, ready to fight Atletico in final

Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos happy with new Super Cup format, ready to take on rival Atletico in final

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 01:41Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Atletico Madrid upset Barca to enter Super Cup final

Jeddah, Jan 10 (IANS) Atletico Madrid scored twice in the final 10 minutes of regulation to defeat Barcelona 3-2 in their Spanish Super Cup semi-final.
Sify

Sport24.co.za | Spanish Super Cup to feature goal-line technology

The Spanish football federation has announced that it will introduce goal-line technology at its Super Cup in Saudi Arabia, despite it not being used in La Liga.
News24 Also reported by •Seattle TimesWorldNewsMid-DaySifyBBC News

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.