Ruthless Manchester City completely outclass a struggling Aston Villa

WorldNews Sunday, 12 January 2020 ()
Ruthless Manchester City completely outclass a struggling Aston VillaManchester City travelled to Villa Park this evening to take on Aston Villa. They came away with more than they bargained for, after a 1-6 thrashing of Villa, as well as a record-breaking night for star man Sergio Aguero. Manchester City made six changes going into this game, as they recover a lot of players from inury, Aguero and Gabriel Jesus started up front together, whilst captain David Silva returned from injury. It was also Danny Drinkwater's debut night for Aston Villa, as he has just signed for them, but it will be a debut he'll want to forget. Throughout the first 15 minutes of the game it was clear that Manchester City were dominating and Aston...
 Pep Guardiola's Manchester City side head to Aston Villa looking to close the gap on Liverpool, who are currently 14 points ahead of the current Premier League champions.

