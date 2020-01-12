Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

Colombia foils attempt to assassinate ex-Farc leader Timochenko

BBC News Sunday, 12 January 2020 ()
Police said they killed two would-be assassins who were about to target ex-rebel chief Timochenko.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Colombia foils plot to kill former FARC leader [Video]Colombia foils plot to kill former FARC leader

Police in Colombia say they have thwarted an assassination attempt on the former leader of the FARC rebel group. Acting on a tip, they killed two suspects plotting an attack on Rodrigo Londono, better..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:19Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Colombia says police foil attempt to assassinate FARC leader Timochenko

Colombian police thwarted an assassination attempt against Rodrigo Londono, former commander of the demobilized FARC rebels better known by his nom de guerre...
Reuters

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.