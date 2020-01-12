Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Siemens refuses to ditch Australia coal mine contract

FT.com Sunday, 12 January 2020 ()
Bushfire victims and activists press industrial group to rip up €18m Carmichael deal
👓 View full article (requires subscription)
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Greta Thunberg calls on Siemens to halt planned Australia coal mine

Greta Thunberg calls on Siemens to halt planned Australia coal mine 01:14

 Climate activist Greta Thunberg has called on German engineering group Siemens AG to stop, delay or interrupt the building of a coal mine in Australia. Emer McCarthy reports.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Adani's coal mine project: Climate change protesters in Germany call on Siemens to pull out [Video]Adani's coal mine project: Climate change protesters in Germany call on Siemens to pull out

Adani's coal mine project: Climate change protesters in Germany call on Siemens to pull out

Credit: Euronews English     Duration: 01:00Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Germany's Siemens to fulfill Australia coal mine contract

BERLIN (AP) — Germany's Siemens has decided to stand by a contract linked to a coal mine in Australia that climate activists had called for it to drop. The...
SeattlePI.com Also reported by •Seattle TimesTIMEDeutsche Welle

You Might Like


Tweets about this

ECONOMAXN

AXNTHINKTANK ECONOMY Siemens refuses to ditch Australia coal mine contract https://t.co/ItVuCtQRRy 54 minutes ago

SMESoftwarecouk

SMESoftware Siemens refuses to ditch Australia coal mine contract https://t.co/HoY1PqkKL7 1 hour ago

GabbyLayton

Gabby Layton Siemens refuses to ditch Australia coal mine contract https://t.co/1vpb9GyaCH https://t.co/82EadgaIY4 5 hours ago

oceansidehotel

Oceanside Hotels Siemens refuses to ditch Australia coal mine contract https://t.co/tCjMYyLGhv 5 hours ago

purplebizme

PurpleBiz.net Siemens refuses to ditch Australia coal mine contract https://t.co/8oYeUukWjT 12 hours ago

ft4s

FT for Schools Siemens refuses to ditch Australia coal mine contract https://t.co/iitcppNpyM 12 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.