'Our enemy is here': Iran protesters demand leaders quit after plane downed

Reuters Sunday, 12 January 2020 ()
Protests erupted across Iran for a second day on Sunday, increasing pressure on the Islamic Republic's leadership after it admitted its military shot down a Ukrainian airliner by accident, despite days of denials that Iranian forces were to blame.
News video: Protesters Demand Iran's Leaders Quit

Protesters Demand Iran's Leaders Quit 00:32

 Protests across Iran continued after the military admitted it had mistakenly shot down a Ukrainian airliner. A group of protesters said: “They are lying that our enemy is America, our enemy is right here.” According to Reuters, protesters demand that Iran’s leader quit after the incident. Many...

