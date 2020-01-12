'Our enemy is here': Iran protesters demand leaders quit after plane downed
Sunday, 12 January 2020 () Protests erupted across Iran for a second day on Sunday, increasing pressure on the Islamic Republic's leadership after it admitted its military shot down a Ukrainian airliner by accident, despite days of denials that Iranian forces were to blame.
