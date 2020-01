NEW YORK (AP) — Kyrie Irving is back for the Brooklyn Nets. Trae Young is out for the Atlanta Hawks. Irving had been sidelined for 26 games with a right shoulder injury. But he recently returned to practice, and Nets coach Kenny Atkinson said the point guard would start Sunday night. Irving hasn’t played since […]



