๒ รคץร Ŧยςк Շгย๓ק Via @nytimes: Professor Fired After Joking That Iran Should Pick U.S. Sites to Bomb https://t.co/uUjAgFo3BV https://t.co/780EAt9vbx 25 minutes ago

Diana Herrera RT @nytimes: A Massachusetts professor was fired after joking, in response to President Trump's comments, that Iran should make a list of "… 41 minutes ago

CITIZENS for CHANGE™ 🌊 RT @cfcpac: Professor Fired After Joking That Iran Should Pick U.S. Sites to Bomb: Asheen Phansey said he regretted his “bad attempt at hum… 1 hour ago

Akin Professor Fired After Joking That Iran Should Pick U.S. Sites to Bomb https://t.co/JhMirdVSki How do you deport U.… https://t.co/HF6qU9L8He 2 hours ago

Hula Gurl 4 Trump🇺🇸🙏✝️ RT @TwitchyTeam: Professor fired after ‘joking’ that Iran target 52 cultural sites in the US to bomb, like the Mall of America https://t.co… 5 hours ago

Joseph Barracato Professor Fired After Joking That Iran Should Pick U.S. Sites to Bomb https://t.co/S46vwCcU2V 6 hours ago

Coopmike48 Professor Fired After Joking That Iran Should Pick U.S. Sites to Bomb https://t.co/wJ5jhEBJW8 #uncategorized #feedly 6 hours ago