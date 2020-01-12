Global  

Professor Fired After Joking That Iran Should Pick U.S. Sites to Bomb

NYTimes.com Sunday, 12 January 2020
Asheen Phansey said he regretted his “bad attempt at humor” and had hoped the college would have defended his right to free speech.
Professor Fired After Suggesting Iran Copy Trump and List Cultural Sites They Could Attack

Professor Fired After Suggesting Iran Copy Trump and List Cultural Sites They Could Attack

 A Massachusetts college dismissed a professor who suggested in a Facebook post that Iran should make a list of American cultural sites to attack. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has the story.

Matt Frei presses pro-Iran professor about Ukrainian plane crash [Video]Matt Frei presses pro-Iran professor about Ukrainian plane crash

Matt Frei presses pro-Iran professor about Ukrainian plane crash

Credit: LBC     Duration: 02:47

Iran Attack Latest p2 [Video]Iran Attack Latest p2

What's to come after the Missile attack from Iran? Could this lead to all out war between the US and Iran? Thomas Schwartz, Vanderbilt History and Political Science professor gives his analysis of the..

Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville     Duration: 16:17


Professor fired after joking that Iran should pick US sites to bomb


Indian Express Also reported by •FOXNews.com•Independent•Jerusalem Post•NYTimes.com•USATODAY.com

crewislife

๒ รคץร Ŧยςк Շгย๓ק Via @nytimes: Professor Fired After Joking That Iran Should Pick U.S. Sites to Bomb https://t.co/uUjAgFo3BV https://t.co/780EAt9vbx 25 minutes ago

dianissh

Diana Herrera RT @nytimes: A Massachusetts professor was fired after joking, in response to President Trump's comments, that Iran should make a list of "… 41 minutes ago

cfcpac

CITIZENS for CHANGE™ 🌊 RT @cfcpac: Professor Fired After Joking That Iran Should Pick U.S. Sites to Bomb: Asheen Phansey said he regretted his “bad attempt at hum… 1 hour ago

Akin12995971

Akin Professor Fired After Joking That Iran Should Pick U.S. Sites to Bomb https://t.co/JhMirdVSki How do you deport U.… https://t.co/HF6qU9L8He 2 hours ago

Wheeler18Alena

Hula Gurl 4 Trump🇺🇸🙏✝️ RT @TwitchyTeam: Professor fired after ‘joking’ that Iran target 52 cultural sites in the US to bomb, like the Mall of America https://t.co… 5 hours ago

JoeBarracato

Joseph Barracato Professor Fired After Joking That Iran Should Pick U.S. Sites to Bomb https://t.co/S46vwCcU2V 6 hours ago

coopmike48

Coopmike48 Professor Fired After Joking That Iran Should Pick U.S. Sites to Bomb https://t.co/wJ5jhEBJW8 #uncategorized #feedly 6 hours ago

pocarles

Pierre-Olivier Carles RT @digidust: Professor Fired After Joking That Iran Should Pick U.S. Sites to Bomb https://t.co/Zj3AjShNh5 https://t.co/pGBlqY5IIX 7 hours ago

