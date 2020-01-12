Bogdonovic, Gobert help streaking Jazz beat Wizards 127-116 Sunday, 12 January 2020 ( 5 days ago )

WASHINGTON (AP) — Bojan Bogdonovic scored 31 points, Rudy Gobert added 21 points and 14 rebounds and the Utah Jazz beat the Washington Wizards 127-116 on Sunday for their ninth straight victory. Utah overcame a 15-point deficit in the third quarter to win for the the 14th time in 15 games. Jordan Clarkson added 17 […] 👓 View full article

