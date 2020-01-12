Ray Shero is out as New Jersey Devils’ general manager

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Ray Shero is out as the New Jersey Devils’ general manager. Owner Josh Harris announced the change less than 90 minutes before the struggling Devils were to face the Tampa Bay Lightning at the Prudential Center on Sunday. The owner said the move was effective immediately. The change comes a little […]

