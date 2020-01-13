Global  

Climate crisis: Roger Federer reacts to Greta Thunberg criticism

Deutsche Welle Monday, 13 January 2020 ()
The Swiss tennis player has been under pressure for his association with financial institution Credit Suisse over its record of loans to fossil fuel industries. Federer is currently preparing for the Australian Open.
#RogerWakeUpNow: Federer 'grateful to young climate activist' Greta Thunberg's criticism over climate crisis

After being criticised for taking no stand on the climate crisis, tennis star Roger Federer on Sunday issued a response.
DNA

Why tennis superstar Roger Federer is copping heat over climate change

Why tennis superstar Roger Federer is copping heat over climate changeWith a single retweet, environmental activist Greta Thunberg dragged tennis superstar Roger Federer into unfamiliar territory.One of the most loved and revered...
New Zealand Herald


jefeblack

Jefe Vee RT @dw_business: "I am grateful to young climate activists for pushing us all to examine our behaviors and act on innovative solutions," Fe… 7 minutes ago

dw_business

DW Business "I am grateful to young climate activists for pushing us all to examine our behaviors and act on innovative solutio… https://t.co/1DY6g8chzJ 8 minutes ago

big_taff

kerry RT @SkyNews: Roger Federer says he takes climate change "very seriously" as he and his family arrive in Australia amid the bushfire crisis… 17 minutes ago

BenWernerKnight

Ben Knight Prevaricating bollocks from the big man. He'd never have won a grand slam if he'd played tennis with a similarly di… https://t.co/Hu8hKQa2Pg 46 minutes ago

dyasdarcy

LadyAgrabah 🍉🍉🍉 RT @dwnews: Swiss tennis player Roger Federer has issued a carefully worded response to mounting criticism, notably from @GretaThunberg, o… 48 minutes ago

nojhlsupervisor

Bk https://t.co/2m5ByL9UMu Climate crisis: Roger Federer reacts to Greta Thunberg criticism some one tell her to shut up 56 minutes ago

Achh15

Sal - Greta needs to keep her little business to herself - Roger shouldn’t have to explain himself. Roger Federer respond… https://t.co/T6jpwrNtJZ 59 minutes ago

chocolatyaa

theia @ off Roger Federer responds to climate crisis criticism from Greta Thunberg https://t.co/QYRkkRlJya 1 hour ago

