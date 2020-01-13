Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Elizabeth Warren Says Bernie Sanders Sent Volunteers ‘Out to Trash Me’

NYTimes.com Monday, 13 January 2020 ()
Ms. Warren said she was “disappointed” the Sanders campaign had used a script for volunteers that suggested she appealed mainly to highly educated voters. Mr. Sanders called her a good friend and said reports of tension were overblown.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wochit News - Published < > Embed
News video: Warren Accuses Bernie Of Sending His Volunteers Out To 'Trash' Her

Warren Accuses Bernie Of Sending His Volunteers Out To 'Trash' Her 00:32

 Elizabeth Warren said she was “disappointed” Bernie Sanders sent his volunteers “out to trash” her. According to Politico, she said he was risking dividing the part with attacks against her and others. Warren said: “We all saw the impact of the factionalism in 2016, and we can’t have a...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Warren accuses Bernie of sending his volunteers out to 'trash' her [Video]Warren accuses Bernie of sending his volunteers out to 'trash' her

Elizabeth Warren said she was “disappointed” Bernie Sanders sent his volunteers “out to trash” her. According to Politico, she said he was risking dividing the part with attacks against her and..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:32Published

Democrats worry over favorite candidates ability to beat Trump [Video]Democrats worry over favorite candidates ability to beat Trump

A woman campaigning for Elizabeth Warren said voters are worried she may not draw enough support. According to Reuters, this reason causes fear among voters “to vote for who they like the best.”..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:32Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Elizabeth Warren Fires Back at Sanders: ‘Disappointed’ to Hear Him ‘Sending His Volunteers Out to Trash Me’

Senator *Elizabeth Warren* struck back at *Bernie Sanders* as she reacted to him saying she's incapable of growing the Democratic field for the 2020 election.
Mediaite

Elizabeth Warren 'disappointed' by Bernie Sanders volunteers' attacks; Sanders says the dispute is a 'media blow-up'

"We all saw the impact of the factionalism in 2016 and we can't have a repeat of that," Warren said.
USATODAY.com


Tweets about this

AWalkerMAGA

MAGA - Text Trump to 88022 RT @CNN: Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren says she was "disappointed" to hear about a memo containing talking points reportedly given to… 9 minutes ago

hazydav

Nick #FBR #FBPE 🇦🇺 Elizabeth Warren Says Bernie Sanders Sent Volunteers ‘Out to Trash Me’ https://t.co/VOksf5np0I 23 minutes ago

Potusisdanger

#POTUSISDANGEROUS This is what we get when we allow an Independent to run as a Democrat. BERNIE IS NOT A DEMOCRAT! Warren: Sanders s… https://t.co/4pwa3Z9HOX 38 minutes ago

RogerKnisely

Roger Knisely Elizabeth Warren Says Bernie Sanders Sent Volunteers ‘Out to Trash Me’ https://t.co/hB9cZBToGm 1 hour ago

TylerCant1

Tyler Cant Elizabeth Warren Says Bernie Sanders Sent Volunteers ‘Out to Trash Me’ https://t.co/pJpvojFGgN https://t.co/1a7z4F4jFW 2 hours ago

DefaultProphet

DeeP Rising RT @lizcgoodwin: Julian Castro, intro-ing Warren in Iowa, says a quarter of Dems would be unhappy if Biden is elected, and a quarter say th… 2 hours ago

mikelotus

Mike "moo Nunes" Confoy 🇺🇸 ≠ 🇷🇺 Elizabeth Warren 'disappointed' by Bernie Sanders volunteers' attacks; Sanders says the dispute is a 'media blow-up' https://t.co/Rqp8YUeM1s 2 hours ago

StandWithMarco_

Standing with Marco #News via #NYT by SHANE GOLDMACHER and SYDNEY EMBER "Elizabeth Warren Says Bernie Sanders Sent Volunteers ‘Out to T… https://t.co/z7gZAvVIOm 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.