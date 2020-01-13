Elizabeth Warren Says Bernie Sanders Sent Volunteers ‘Out to Trash Me’
Monday, 13 January 2020 () Ms. Warren said she was “disappointed” the Sanders campaign had used a script for volunteers that suggested she appealed mainly to highly educated voters. Mr. Sanders called her a good friend and said reports of tension were overblown.
Elizabeth Warren said she was “disappointed” Bernie Sanders sent his volunteers “out to trash” her. According to Politico, she said he was risking dividing the part with attacks against her and others. Warren said: “We all saw the impact of the factionalism in 2016, and we can’t have a...