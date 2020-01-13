Retired Pope breaks promise to 'hide from the world', releases controversial book

Monday, 13 January 2020 ( 1 day ago )

The former pope's decision to raise priestly celibacy as Pope Francis considers the issue will fuel anxiety over the unprecedented existence of two popes. 👓 View full article



0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

13 hours ago < > Embed Credit: Reuters Studio - Published Benedict breaks silence on Vatican's celibacy debate 01:04 Former Pope Benedict, in a new book written with a conservative cardinal, defends priestly celibacy in the Roman Catholic Church in what appears to be a strategically timed appeal to Pope Francis to not change the rules. Adam Reed reports.