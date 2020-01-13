Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Retired Pope breaks promise to 'hide from the world', releases controversial book

The Age Monday, 13 January 2020 ()
The former pope's decision to raise priestly celibacy as Pope Francis considers the issue will fuel anxiety over the unprecedented existence of two popes.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Benedict breaks silence on Vatican's celibacy debate

Benedict breaks silence on Vatican's celibacy debate 01:04

 Former Pope Benedict, in a new book written with a conservative cardinal, defends priestly celibacy in the Roman Catholic Church in what appears to be a strategically timed appeal to Pope Francis to not change the rules. Adam Reed reports.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Former Pope Benedict Writes Book And Breaks Silence Regarding Celibacy [Video]Former Pope Benedict Writes Book And Breaks Silence Regarding Celibacy

Former Pope Benedict, in a new book written with a conservative cardinal, defends priestly celibacy. Benedict wrote the book, “From the Depths of Our Hearts,” with Cardinal Robert..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:34Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.