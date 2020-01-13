Australian prime minister's approval rating singed by bushfires
Monday, 13 January 2020 () A political poll showed Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison's popularity declined sharply as his government grappled with a bushfires crisis that has killed 28 people and destroyed 2,000 homes.
