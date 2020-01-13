Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

Australian prime minister's approval rating singed by bushfires

Reuters Monday, 13 January 2020 ()
A political poll showed Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison's popularity declined sharply as his government grappled with a bushfires crisis that has killed 28 people and destroyed 2,000 homes.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Rumble - Published < > Embed
News video: Australian Prime Minister's rating falls with bushfire crisis

Australian Prime Minister's rating falls with bushfire crisis 00:32

 Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s approval rating dropped dramatically. According to Reuters, it fell as bushfires ravage Australia, killing 28 people and destroying 2,000 homes. Morrison was criticized for being slow to respond to an unprecedented crisis. The prime minister admitted to...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Australian Prime Minister's Rating Falls With Bushfire Crisis [Video]Australian Prime Minister's Rating Falls With Bushfire Crisis

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s approval rating dropped dramatically. According to Reuters, it fell as bushfires ravage Australia, killing 28 people and destroying 2,000 homes. Morrison..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published

Australians Urged To Get Out Because Of Dangerous Bushfires [Video]Australians Urged To Get Out Because Of Dangerous Bushfires

Australia urged nearly a quarter of a million people to evacuate their homes. Authorities said it could get “very, very challenging” and prepared military backup. According to Reuters, soaring..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:32Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Australian prime minister's approval rating slumps to 37 per cent after bushfires


Telegraph.co.uk

Australian prime minister's approval rating goes up in flames

Public support for Prime Minister Scott Morrison has slumped to its lowest levels amid widespread anger over his government's handling of Australia's bushfire...
Reuters


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.