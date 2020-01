NHL Sabres News RT @WGR550: "In the moments to keep the foot on the gas, with the season hanging in the balance on the biggest stage, Texans head coach Bil… 3 hours ago WGR 550 "In the moments to keep the foot on the gas, with the season hanging in the balance on the biggest stage, Texans he… https://t.co/pKezbMG26z 3 hours ago Houston Diehard RT @AaronWilson_NFL: Texans' season ends with 51 to 31 loss to Chiefs. Epic meltdown after 24 to 0 lead squandered by Texans. Long offseaso… 6 hours ago Nicholas Norman Texans’ season ends with playoff meltdown against Chiefs https://t.co/FTK5E109lo #nfl 6 hours ago NFL News Texans' season ends with playoff meltdown against Chiefs - National Football League News - https://t.co/0RBTZJir1s https://t.co/ynrq48fp82 6 hours ago Distinct Athlete Texans’ season ends with playoff meltdown against Chiefs https://t.co/TzBCdPZyso 6 hours ago Ron Bohning Texans' season ends with playoff meltdown against Chiefs https://t.co/fHEOUdAiKp #nfl https://t.co/7KvkEu6sEZ 6 hours ago Latasha Whiting RT @KHOU: Houston Texans season ends with loss to Chiefs https://t.co/6az1jgX8bQ 6 hours ago