Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Philippines: Volcano spews lava as eruption risk looms

Deutsche Welle Monday, 13 January 2020 ()
Red-hot lava has started gushing from the Taal Volcano in the Philippines, with authorities warning of a potential "hazardous explosive eruption" still to come. Hundreds of thousands of people are expected to evacuate.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Volcanic tsunami feared as Philippine volcano spews molten lava

Volcanic tsunami feared as Philippine volcano spews molten lava 01:32

 Thousands of residents evacuated and Manila airport closed amid fears the Taal volcano is about to erupt.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Dark grey cloud fills sky from Philippines’ Taal volcano [Video]Dark grey cloud fills sky from Philippines’ Taal volcano

Footage shows the effects of the Taal Volcano eruption near in the Philippines on January 12. The volcano spewed thick plumes of ash in the sky forcing more than 8,000 people to be..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:53Published

Evacuations Ordered When Plumes Of Ash Erupt From Philippines Volcano [Video]Evacuations Ordered When Plumes Of Ash Erupt From Philippines Volcano

Parts of the Philippines were evacuated Sunday after the Taal volcano on the island of Luzam spewed ash clouds into the air, stoking fears of a major eruption. (1-12-2020)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 00:47Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Philippines’ Taal Volcano Spews Lava as Sudden Eruption Forces Thousands to Flee


TIME Also reported by •France 24Al JazeeraBBC NewsSeattle TimesReutersDeutsche WelleNew Zealand HeraldSydney Morning HeraldFOXNews.comSeattlePI.comSBS

Lava gushes out of Taal Volcano in Philippines, 286 flights cancelled

Manila [Philippines], Jan 13 (ANI): A 'weak' lava fountain accompanied by thunder and flashes of lightning erupted from the active Taal Volcano here on Monday....
Sify Also reported by •WorldNewsSBS

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.